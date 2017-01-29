Government are not happy about Trumps entry ban

Prime Minister Erna Solberg is concerned that the new US travel restrictions could help to undermine efforts to combat extremists.

– Our strategy in the fight against terrorism is to build a broad coalition that includes moderate Muslim forces, bogged down by our liberal values – and is a counterweight to extremist values.

I am concerned that a general prohibition on entry does not build up on this common effort, says Solberg to news agency NTB.

– Regrettable

Foreign Minister Brende believes it is “highly regrettable” that President Trump now pausing US Settlements Program.

– We assume that the United States will continue to participate in the joint international efforts for resettlement of refugees in the future, said the Foreign Minister in a statement.

Also, key politicians in a number of other countries have criticized Trump’s entry ban for refugees, including demands that the Syrian refugees are barred from the United States indefinitely.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today