Government notifies of plan for quality care for the elderly

The government is initiating work on a reform that will ensure a good quality of care and services for senior citizens in Norway.

The process will lead to a White Paper in spring 2018, with the goal of launching the changes in 2019.

Prime Minister, Erna Solberg, Minister of Finance, Siv Jensen, and Healthcare Minister, Bent Høie, submitted the plans on Friday.

The reforms will address four main areas: food and nutrition, health care, preventing loneliness and passivity, and improved coordination of services.

Both organizations and specialists will be involved in efforts to make good the reforms, and to hold dialogue meetings around the country this spring and autumn.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today