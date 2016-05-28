Government opens up for sale of e-cigarettes

The Government proposes that e-cigarettes should be allowed for sale in Norway. – A healthier alternative for those who want to stop smoking, says the Progress Party (FRP).

– It has been important for us to gain support for this because e-cigarettes will be able to help many people to quit smoking, says parliamentary representative Morten Wold, the Progress Party’s spokesperson on the area, in a statement.

The government will shortly submit a separate law proposition in connection with the EU’s tobacco directive.

– Norway is obliged to follow up the EU tobacco directive. It is good that the directive aims to make tobacco less attractive to young people, says Wold.

E-cigarettes without nicotine are currently approved for sale in Norway. Individuals may import cigarettes with nicotine from abroad, but as a medical drug.

– The new now is that there will be no restriction on taste, and it will be allowed with up to 20 mg of nicotine, says communications consultant in FRP, Lone Kjølsrud to the news agency NTB.

Kjølsrud says they except to get the proposal through Parliament.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today