Government proposes to make alcohol locks mandatory in busses

The Norwegian government proposes that alcohol locks will be required in all Norwegian buses and minibusses. In the long term, the law will allow for alcohol locks in all vehicles used for passenger transport.

The proposal is a follow-up to a parliamentary resolution from 2015 when it was unanimously agreed that alcohol locks should be introduced in all buses and taxis. “Several bus companies and transport companies already have an alcohol lock installed on a voluntary basis “, says Minister of Transport, Ketil Solvik-Olsen (Frp). “We now wish this to be introduced as a requirement,” he says.

However, the Minister for Transport believes it is important to emphasize that driving and drinking almost never happens among Norwegian occupational transport companies. “Nevertheless, driving and drinking is a potential safety risk for the traveler, and today’s technology makes it easier to cope with it,” says Solvik-Olsen.

NTB Scanpix / Norway Today