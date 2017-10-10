The government to pursue a strict immigration policy

Immigration into Norway must be adapted to society’s capacity for successful integration, it was stated on Monday.

‘Norway will provide protection for people on the run from danger. At the same time, the total immigration to Norway must be tailored to society’s capacity for successful integration.

The government will therefore conduct a strict, and predictable immigration policy’, read King Harald.

Integration policy must be strengthened so that more people can support themselves and participate in society, it was said.

Source: NRK / Norway Today