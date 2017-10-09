The government says it’s stopping subsidies to the Islamic Council

The government will suspend the operating grant to the Islamic Council of Norway, partly because it believes that the Council is unable to fulfil its task as a bridge builder.

The Ministry of Culture believes there is significant doubt about the Islamic Council Norway (IRN) ability to fulfil its tasks as a bridge-building organisation, dialogue partner, and partner for religious communities, organizations, civil society and the public.

The money will, with the support of parliament, be useful for other dialogues.

‘Religious dialogue is a crucial contribution to integration. Therefore, the government has increased funds for this purpose.

There is now significant doubt as to whether IRN contributes to fulfilling the purpose, and therefore the government has elected to stop operating as a financial support for the council,’ said the Minister of Culture, Linda Hofstad Helleland of Høyre (H).

The government said that it wants more religious dialogue, and would rather that the money goes to support dialogue projects.

‘When the ministry recommends to parliament that the IRN will no longer receive state aid, it’s because trust in the IRN is no longer present.

The conflicts both in, and about the IRN, have clear consequences for the organisation’s ability to do what they get money to do. Religious dialogue is too important for the IRN to get in the way,’ said the Minister of Culture.

