The government wants more offenders given a fine and probation

Many persons convicted of less serious offenses should be given a fine and probation, suggested Justice and Emergency Planning Minister Per-Willy Amundsen of Fremskrittsparti (Frp).

The proposal implies that probation may be applicable to persons sentenced to imprisonment for up to six months. The same applies to inmates who have up to six months left until their expected release date. Today the time period is four months.

‘I would like to emphasise that there will be no probation or remand for those convicted of killing, rape, serious violence, or violence against,or sexual abuse of children,’ Amundsen said.

He added that convicted persons who hadn’t committed serious crimes have a lower risk of reoffending when they are released.

The ministry also suggested that the correctional services should be able to use GPS, fingerprinting, face detection, and remote-alcohol testing when it is necessary, to check that the sentenced persons comply with the conditions for probationary sentences.

