The government will allocate more money to DNA testing of asylum seekers

The government will increase funding in next year’s state budget for the purpose of detecting incorrect information from foreigners who have or apply for asylum in Norway.

The increase of NOK 10 million will be used to strengthen on work cases where it may be appropriate to revoke temporary or permanent residence permits if foreigners have provided false information to obtain accommodation and to increase the use of DNA tests in family immigration cases.

Of the 10 million, the government wants to provide 4.5 million kroner to the Police Immigration Unit, 4.1 million to the Immigration Directorate and 1.4 million to the Foreign Service.

