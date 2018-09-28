The government will allow 16-year-olds to drive a moped car

Another ban is up for displacement.The government will open up for 16-year-olds to drive a moped car. “It can contribute to increased road safety” said the Fremskrittsparti (Frp) spokesperson.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications has asked the Road Directorate to send a proposal for consultation that the age limit for driving a moped car will be lowered to 16 years, Frp stated.

“It is clearly an advantage that 16-year-olds can drive a moped car.It will provide more experience and better driving skills. They will learn how to master a car, read and understand the traffic so that the transition to a proper car will be far easier when they reach 18″said the party’s political advocate, parliamentary commissioner Tor André Johnsen.

Today, you must be 18 years old to drive a moped over 150 kg.

“I would argue that it is also safer with a moped car than a moped” said Johnsen.

© NTB scanpix / #Norway Today