The government will deport Somali refugees

1,600 Somalis who had residence permit in Norway, are at risk of their refugee status being revoked deported to Somalia.
120 Somalis have already received notice from the Immigration department (UDI) that their residence permit can be revoked after the government instructed the immigration department about it, NRK news reported.
Among those who risk being deported to, are many families with children and unaccompanied minors.
It is the first time the authorities plan to withdraw valid residence permits of people living in Norway.
Immigration and Integration Minister Sylvi Listhaug has said that the reason for the instructions to UDI is that in this regard, they haven’t obtained a final residence permit in Norway, while at same time the situation in Somalia has returned to normal.
A Koranic teacher who requested anonymity, said his life would be in danger in Somalia, and Bashe Musa in the Somali network is very much shaken.
– This is terrible and affects many families with children. Otherwise we know that the security in Mogadishu is inadequate says Musa.
Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today
Very good decision.
Should have done earlier – deport them all to bring back the golden days of Norway.
The Somali citizens of Europe will put funds together and sue Norway for this racist approach to deporting Somali citizens to Somalia given that Somalia is still regarded as a war zone. Under International law Norway has legal obligation to look after the refugees on its country. The fact that these individual have had their permanent residents revoked to face deportation is something illegal under the international law concerning Geneva convention which Norway is a signatory.
Panyat !
There is no real danger, if you can take holidays there !
What holiday? Norway will face legal action if it dares to return Somalis back to Mogadishu. This illegal and racist policy must be stopped and Norway has lost its credibility in Europe for this illegal move. We Somalis will shame Norway and make sure it never gets any business deals with Somalia in the future.
There must be a very good reason for the Somalis to be deported….Could it be all of the crime?
Omar Guled
Hum, you can drop the calling this racist. The fact is more and more whites (or any other group) are tired of the racist card being played. The tided is turning and time for migrants to start going home…