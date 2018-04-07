The government will expel foreigners who lose refugee status

The Government wishes to be able to expel and refuse a residence permit to persons who have lost their refugee status due to serious crimes.

The Ministry of Justice and Emergency Planning therefore proposed to parliament to make changes to the Immigration Act.

“We must have rules that prevent Norway from appearing as a free port for war criminals and people who have committed acts so serious that they lose the right to refugee status. They should not receive a residence permit in Norway.

We are therefore proposing to make changes to the Immigration Act,” said the Minister of Justice, Preparedness and Immigration, Tor Mikkel Wara of Fremskrittsparti (Frp).

An asylum seeker may be denied refugee status in Norway if the person has committed serious acts, such as war crimes, crimes against humanity or serious non-political crimes.

“Today, people who have committed such serious acts can bypass exclusion from refugee status and get a stay in Norway by applying for other permits.

That’s not okay,’’ said the Minister of Justice.

