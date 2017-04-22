The Government will sharpen the penalty for infection crimes

The Government wants to raise the penalty level for gross transmission of infection from three to six years in prison. At the same time, it will take more to be punished under this legislation.

The Government also proposes raising the penalty level for what is known as ‘transmission hazardous to the public’to 15 years in prison.

This provision is directed at intentional spread of contamination through air, water, food or other ‘objects for general use or sale’, according to the bill.

Pollutant transmission can also be affected by anti-terror laws, which can lead to up to 30 years in prison.

The proposed legislation also covers ‘ordinary’ transmission of infection, such as HIV during sexual intercourse where there is no consent or contraceptive measures have been taken.

In both cases, the infection must be a danger to life or health in order for it to be punishable. However, attempted transmission of infection that poses a threat to life and health is punishable.

At the same time, the Government wishes to remove criminal liability for negligent transmission of infection.

