Grande denies regretting anything – Abid Raja makes it a little difficult

The internal strategy war in the Liberal Party was called off after Trine Skei Grande was reported to have apologized for making a statement about throwing FRP out of government. But Grande now denies that she has regretted anything, according to VG.

– I have not regretted anything at all, Grande told VG.

Abid Q. Raja notified that he would wage war against his party boss after Trine Skei Grande openly announced to VG that she wished to throw the Progressive Party (FRP) out of the Government, and that the party this weekend wish to adopt a strategy towards a blue-green Government.

