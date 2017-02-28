Grandfather convicted of repeated child abuse of his grandchildren

A man in his 60s has been sentenced to five and a half years in prison for repeatedly assaulting his own grandchildren.

Girl’s statement was decisive for the judges, who looked completely away from the testimony of her grandfather, according to NRK.

Since she was seven years old, the girl was repeatedly molested which consisted in sexual intercourse and acts as a legal equivalent to intercourse, according to the court’s summary judgment.

The abuse took place when the girl was staying with his grandparents. The Court finds “the extraordinary harm done aggrieved inflicted” aggravating, and that the abuse represents “a betrayal of care situation from related”.

It was the girl herself who went to police and told what his grandfather had done to her. Although he rejected all accusations and denied culpability when the court began its consideration of this matter.

There were neither technical evidence or testimony that would support the girl’s statement, according Sunnmørsposten. Now grandfather convicted on all counts in the indictment.

– For my client, it was important to be believed, and that she has achieved. There we are happy. It is a very serious matter, a tragic case, says aggrieved Tone Monclair to NRK.

In addition to the prison sentence of five and a half years, the man is ordered to pay his grandchild almost 4.2 million in damages and compensation.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today