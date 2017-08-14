Great celebration of Pakistani 70th anniversary in Oslo

Pakistan’s 70th anniversary was marked by the children’s at a flag-raising ceremony and pop concert in the Norwegian capital this Monday.

Local Government Minister Jan Tore Sanner (H), the Oslo Bishop Ole Christian Kvarme and Pakistani Ambassador Riffat Massod were among several prominent guests attending the celebration of National Day.

Also present was Pakistani pop star Shehzad Roy, who held a concert.

The party was organized by the 14th August Committee Norway, which works with building bridges between the Norwegian and Pakistani society.

“Let there be no doubt – we, the Norwegian- Pakistani people are very keen to protect our country Norway, which we are very fond of – we will build this country together on trust, fellowship and generosity and protect democracy in the country, the organization writes in a press release.

