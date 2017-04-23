Great media interest in the Lommedalen case

21 journalists will be in the gallery when the mother of the 13 year old who died of starvation gives her explanation.

The trial starts on Monday. It goes to Valdres District Court, but the actual court is situated in the town hall in Gjøvik. The mother

is charged with gross maltreatment.

This is referred to as the Lommedalen case because the girl and mother lived in Lommedalen before moving to a cabin at Beitostølen in

Valdres. In this cabin, the 13 year old was found dead on New Year’s Eve, 2015.

Four weeks have been set to deal with the case against the mother. For the first two days, she is the one who will give testimony.

The media coverage of the death has been extensive, and the interest in the case against the mother is high.

Eleven separate media organizations will be represented on the audience bench.

