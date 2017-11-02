More «green» cars in October

More than half of all passenger cars registered in Norway last month were hybrid or zero-emission cars.

A total of 12,472 new passenger cars were registered, 540 more than in October 2016, figures are from the industry organization Opplysningsrådet for Veitrafikken (OFV).

2,665 of the cars are zero-emission cars, while 4,446 are hybrid vehicles. In total, vehicles with zero emissions or hybrid engines accounted for 57.1 percent of newly registered passenger cars this past October.

Diesel cars accounted for 19.9 percent of newly registered passenger cars and petrol engines cars accounted for 22.9 percent. At the top of the record statistics are cars by Volkswagen, Toyota, BMW and Mercedes-Benz.

Import of used electric cars are also on the rise. In October, 1,002 passenger cars with zero emissions were imported, an increase of 106.2 percent from the same month last year.

