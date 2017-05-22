Green party said no to nikab rules

The Green Party (MDG) does not approve national guidelines that it should not be allowed to use the full-fledged nikab facepiece.

The proposal for such guidelines created heated debate on the closing date of the party’s national meeting at Lillehammer on Sunday.

With a border-line majority, the Green party says no to a wording of “national guidelines that it should not be permitted to use face-covering garments in school and public service”.

Thus, the MDG’s program for the next parliamentary term will not say anything about the use of nikab.

Remove temporary residence scheme

In the asylum and immigration policy, the MDG decides to remove the temporary residence permit scheme for single minors.

The Green party will also approve the settlement of refugees an ordinary municipal task which allows dual citizenship and establishment of an immigration council.

