Green point: 60,000 tonnes of Christmas packaging

Christmas decorations, Christmas food and Christmas presents are being purchased this December. With these purchases we are taking home about 60,000 tonnes of packaging, estimates Green Point.

“Most of the packaging is there to protect everything we buy for the holiday season, but when the job is done, it is important to source these items,” says Jaana Røine from the recycling company, Greenland Norway, in a press release.

She proposes to rig and impose recycle and sorting stations in the living room before opening the gifts from under the tree. Gift paper, ribbon, plastic and cardboard can be sorted along the way.

“It will be nicer to sit in front of the tree and it will be faster to clean up afterwards,” says Røine and comes with a clear invitation:

– Make recycling and separation of packaging to be your Christmas gift to the environment this year.

She also has some tips that can reduce the packaging heap, including wrapping gifts in recyclable gift bags and using newspaper and string.

“Most people end up with a lot of gift paper when all the Christmas presents are opened. Check within the municipality you live in, on how to treat this waste. It varies from place to place,” explains Røine.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today