Gym teacher charged with violence against pupil

A gym teacher at an elementary school in Sogn og Fjordane has been charged with violence against a child in his class. The teacher denies having done anything criminal.

The Police confirms indictment to NRK and says the case is sent over to the prosecutors, who will decide whether the teacher will face indictment.

The male gym teacher is accused for holding a pupil on the ground and then held his face down on the floor.

This supposedly happened in August last year. He is also accused also have dragged the pupil by his hood, the pupil got a mark after the treatment.

The man rejects being violent. His lawyer declined to comment on the matter, but it is NRK wo says that they are aware that the teacher has a different perception of what happened.

– We treat this as a internal matter, and the teacher has received a written warning, says the school’s principal, who in consultation with the municipal leadership and their lawyer has concluded that there is no basis to suspend or terminate the teacher.

