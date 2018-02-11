H.R.H. The Crown Prince of Norway Haakon Magus and Crown Princess Mette-Marit schedule USA engagements

The Crown Prince and Crown Princess of Norway have each announced appointed foreign engagements in March, 2018.

The Crown Princess anticipates travel to New York City, USA to attend presentation of the 2018 Innovation Norway award; an award celebrating outstanding international female entrepreneurship.

The international event involves the entire Nordic region and heralds new technologies facilitating financial inclusion and economic independence to women.

CROWN PRINCESS

March 7th, The 2018 Innovation Norway award showcasing a Norwegian technology entrepreneur pursuing one or more of the UN’s sustainability goals at international level to be presented.

March 8th, Crown Princess Mette-Marit anticipates presenting the opening speech at conference. The International Women’s Day event brings together foremost world players with a sharp focus upon inclusion of women within multiple aspects of technology.

CROWN PRINCE

March 9th, Crown Prince Haakon anticipates travel to Austin, Texas USA to attend the international South-by-Southwest (SXSW) conference celebrating convergence of the interactive, film and music industries.

The international SXSW conference is slated to run March 9 -18, 2018

