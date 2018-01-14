Hackers claiming to be a Turkish cyber army took over the former Foreign Minister, Børge Brende’s Twitter account on Sunday.

The hackers sent out a series of messages on the Twitter account of the new leader of the World Economic Forum in a short period of time on Sunday morning, wrote Today’s Business magazine.

‘You’re hacked by the Turkish cyber-army, Ayyıldız Tim! We have your DM correspondence. We want to show you our power,’ wrote the hackers in one of the messages. DM is a short slang for misspellings, written between twitter users and not visible to others.

According to Aftenposten newspaper, more than 20 messages were published in a short period of time. Also on Sunday morning, Syed Akbaruddin, one of India’s top diplomats in the United Nations, had his account hacked by the same group, reported the newspaper.

