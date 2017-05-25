Hadia Tajik taken without a ticket on the subway

Hadia Tajik stopped without a ticket on the subway

Labor Party deputy leader Hadia Tajik was stopped without a valid ticket on the subway in Oslo, but escaped fee.

The chairman of the parliamentary justice committee had participated in the NRK’s ​​”Political Quarter” on Wednesday morning. At the Parliament metro station, she was stopped for ticket control, writes VG.

– Unfortunately, I did not buy a ticket when I took the subway from Majorstuen to the Parliament after attending the “Political Quarter” at NRK this morning.

I just forgot it and I’m sorry. I realized the loss when I arrived at the Parliament station and reported myself to the ticket controllers, Tajik told the newspaper.

Ruter’s fee for not having a ticket is NOK 1,150, or NOK 950 if you pay on the spot.

Scot free

Tajik escaped fee in this case. Press watch Øystein Dahl Johansen in Ruter explains:

– Ticket inspectors make an assessment at the time they are there. If they look at the purchase history on the app which showing they have paid tickets regularly but that he or she has forgotten to pay just today, then the reviewer can make an assessment that this was a potential accident and give the opportunity to buy a ticket and drop a fee. , Says Dahl Johansen to VG.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today