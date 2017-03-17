Hagen wants to ban the hijab for municipal employees in Oslo

Carl I. Hagen wants to deny municipal employees in Oslo to wear the hijab and other religious or political symbols. – He won’t get very far with this, says the school council.

The Frp veteran refers to a judgment in the European Union where an employer was successful in being able to terminate an employee who refused to take off her hijab.

Based on this, he wants to prohibit municipal employees to have political, religious and philosophical symbols at work, writes VG.

– The claim has been that it is in conflict to human rights. But now it is clarified in the EU and such regulations are not discriminatory. They can just remove the hijab while they are at work, says Hagen.

Adolescence Commissioner Tone Tellevik Dahl (Ap) finds it unproblematic for people to have religious symbols at work. She doesn’t believe Hagen will win approval.

– With today’s majority is hard to imagine that he will win.

The Equality and Anti-Discrimination Representative Hanne Bjurstrøm says that religious headwear has strong defence and believes many have misinterpreted the EU judgment.

– In the public debate, it has been presented as if it is a free for all to refuse workers to wear the hijab at work.

This is a wrongful understanding. The ruling states that a ban could be indirectly discriminatory. Meanwhile the court leaves a large degree of discretion to the national courts to decide where the boundaries should be, she explains.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today