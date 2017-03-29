Hairdresser sues Løgnaslaget for calling her ‘Nazi hairdresser’

Hairdresser Merete Hodne has sued humorist Per Inge Torkelsen, Dag Schreiner and Rune Andersen in Løgnaslaget for defamation.

In the writ she demands reparation because she is accused of being a ‘Nazi’, Stavanger Aftenblad writes.

– Jewish jokes are completely outdated and just shameful and disgusting. Løgnaslaget appeared very unpalatable by wearing prisoner’s caps in court. The Jews had to wear such garments in the concentration camps of World War II, where hundreds of thousands were gassed to death, says Hodne’s new lawyer, Per Danielsen, to Stavanger Aftenblad.

According to the local newspaper Jærbladet, Hodne is suing for NOK 600,000.

In the revue ‘Løgnasevangeliet’ (the funny evangelium), Løgnaslaget sing about a “touchy hairdresser from Bryne”, and the term ‘Nazi hairdresser’ is used several times. Merete Hodne went to court to get the term removed, but lost the lawsuit in early March.

Løgnaslaget has so far performed the revue almost 60 times, and 25,000 have attended the show. Although the barber lost the court case, the parties had to pay their respective legal costs themselves.

Source: vg.no / Norway Today