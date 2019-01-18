Hareide with mixed emotions as he resigns

“Of course, I have mixed feelings. I followed what I thought was best for the Christian Democrats and Norway,” Knut Arild Hareide posts on Facebook on Thursday evening.

The day when the Christian Democrats entered the first bourgeois majority government in Norway for 36 years, was also the day when Hareide stepped down as leader of the party.

“It is strange and special not to be a party leader. But now I have had plenty of time to get used to the idea. We follow up the intention of the national gathering on November 2nd, and then it becomes my job to help build the party in that direction,” Hareide states in a meeting with the press at Gardermoen.

Large minority

The Party’s Governance said aye to enter into Government together with the Conservatives, Progress Party and Liberals with 19 against 17 votes. Hareide voted, as expected, with the minority.

On Facebook, Hareide says it’s easier to stand behind on the platform even though the Government train has left the station knowing that he did what he thought was best both for the party and Norway.

During an extraordinary country assembly meeting at Gardermoen on Thursday – After the party’s parliamentary group unanimously voted in line with the Parliamentary majority’s scant majority to enter the Government – Deputy Leader, Olaug Bollestad, was elected as acting Leader by acclamation.

Not a member of the Cabinet

Hareide informs that other Deputy Leader, Kjell Ingolf Ropstad, was greatly appraised for the Christian Democrats’ victories in the platform.

“I am particularly pleased that the Christian Democrats ensures increased child allowance, leisure time cards for children and youngsters and an equality reform that ensures equal opportunities in the Norwegian society,” he writes further on Facebook.

The resigning party leader maintains that he is not going to be a Cabinet Minister in the bourgeois majority Government. He also states that who will be the party’s next parliamentary leader, will be made known after the Christian Democrats’ Cabinet Ministers are determined.

Hareide claims that he will work for the Christian Democrats to succeed in a Government that almost half of the party did not want them to become a part of.





