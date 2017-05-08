Hashish smuggling case goes to court in Oslo this week

Police believe they can connect four men to the import of hashish

The police believe they can connect four men to the import and storage of over 100 kilos of hashish, and more than NOK 4 million made from drug sales.

The case will begin in Oslo District Court this week. The defendants are 25, 39, 45, and 59 years old. The police believe that the 39 year old, either alone or with others, transported 136 kilos of hash into Norway, later storing it in Oslo.

In total, the case involved 146.96 kilos of hashish, which was stored at two different addresses in Oslo.

In addition, the police believe that the man has had an agreement for a total of NOK 4,250,000, which were proceeds from drug sales.

The other men are accused of being co-conspirators, making the case complex.

