The Haugesund Police had to clear space in holding cells

The Police in Haugesund arrested 12 people early Sunday, leading to space problems in the brig.

– An unusually busy night, said operations manager in South Western Police District, Håkon Tornes, to NTB.

From 11 pm on Saturday night until the early hours of Sunday, the police arrested 12 people in Stord, Haugesund and Karmøy for various offenses, including drunkenness, drugs and violence towards police officers.

– We had to let some go to make room for others. Currently we have 10 people with us. Three of them in the so-called drunk tank and another seven are in custody for other offenses.

The cases will be dealt with throughout the day, so there will undoubtedly be a busy day today, said Tornes.

There is nothing unusual going on in the area to indicate that this particular night would be especially busy, said the Operations Officer.

– This is probably just coincidental, he says.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today