Heat Record in parts of Norway

Winter Weather in Norway still has surprises in store. Thursday night summer temperatures were reported in Møre og Romsdal.

In Sunndalsøra 18.1 degrees was reported, which is the highest temperature recorded in Norway in late December, according to the newspaper Adresseavisen.

It was warm winds that sent the temperature to the skies in the region.

Night temperature was also just 0.2 degrees belew the heat record for December in Møre og Romsdal. On the 1st of December 1998 the record of 18.3 degrees in Sunndal was set.

Elsewhere in the county very high temperatures were measured. In Tafjord 16.8 degrees was recorded , Marstein had 16.3 degrees, Valldal had 14.4 degrees and 14.3 degrees was recorded in Linge.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today

—————-