Heavy fire in apartment building in Sarpsborg

It burns in the Kulås centre in the town centre of Sarpsborg. One person is arrested, suspected of having started the fire.

There is a blazing fire in the Kulås Centre in Sarpsborg, the police reports on Twitter on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Cross have offices in the building. The police were notified of the fire at 15.35 on Sunday.

All residents are accounted for.

All emergency services are present. Due to the amount of smoke dispersed by the wind towards the town centre, the police ask residents in the central areas of Sarpsborg to close all windows and doors.

The neighbouring building, with 14 residents is evacuated police tells NTB, but there is no longer a risk of spreading.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today