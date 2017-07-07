Heavy rainfall in the south-east

Heavy rainfall in store for the eastern parts of southern Norway

There are expected heavy rainfall and thunderstorms for six counties in southern Norway on Saturday. There are risks of flooding and landslides in certain areas.

The Meteorological Institute has sent out notice for the counties Østfold, Akershus, Oslo, Oppland, Buskerud and Vestfold. Local heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected and the danger of local floods, landslides and overflowing water in densely populated areas on Saturday.

– A steady rain is already beginning at midnight, but in some places it becomes more powerful. From Saturday morning we expect it also be thunder and lightning, says duty meteorologist Sevim Müller at the Meteorological Department.

– We recommend residents to clean drains and grates, says the emergency exchange (110) in Oslo on Twitter.

Gales from the Sou’ West

Towards evening the showers rescind somewhat and the weather becomes more manageable.

There are also sent out OBS forecast for Oksøy in the Kristiansand fjord and near Aana-Sira in Rogaland, where it is expected westerly gales of 15 meters per second on Saturday afternoon.

