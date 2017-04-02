Heavy rainfall in store for the north

It is sent out an ‘obs’ (warning) forecast for Troms and several places in Nordland.

Meteorologists expect heavy rains on Monday.

The rainfall comes at around noon in Salten, Ofoten, Lofoten and Vesterålen. It is expected to be most dominant inshore, according to Yr.no

In the afternoon there will be a lot of precipitation in Troms, where most is expected west of the Lyngen Alps. In the coming day there will probably be between 20 and 50 millimetres of rain in the area. In Nordland 30 to 60 millimetres of precipitation is expected.

The rainfall may cause difficult driving conditions and flooding, locally.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today