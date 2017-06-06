Heavy security blanket at a summer festival in Stavanger

Security will be stringent when 30,000 meet for a summer festival starring Ariana Grande’s friend and colleague, Justin Bieber, in Stavanger.

The organisers emphasised that there is no increased threat, despite mass death and destruction being wrought at Ariana Grande’s Manchester concert on the 24th of May.

With over 30,000 tickets sold, ‘The Great Summer Party’ is one of the biggest concerts ever held in Rogaland, wrote Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper. Justin Bieber will be the biggest draw at Wednesday’s event.

At Forus Travbane racetrack, they have worked intensively to put everything in place, and safety is a high priority.

At the Ariana Grande Concert in Manchester two weeks ago, 22 people were killed.

Justin Bieber had a short, highly emotional split second at the ‘One Love’ memorial concert for the dead and injured in Manchester with Ariana Grande on Sunday, but quickly recovered as he laughed, giggled and partied the night away, surrounded by enormous security guards, after the gig.

‘We’ve had meetings with the police in both Oslo and Stavanger. There is no increased threat level, but we’ve tightened security at the Forus event’, said security officer, Henning Kristiansen.

In addition to limitations on driving to public areas, the security crew has been increased. Kristiansen will employ 350 people to ensure all areas of safety.

‘Leave the car, and come early’, is Kristiansen’s tip to anyone who will be partying at Forus.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today