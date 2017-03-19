Hedmark hunting no longer at the top

During the hunting year 2016/2017, there were 30,800 moose felled. This is a decrease of about 300 moose compared with the previous hunting year and most were shot in Nord Trøndelag.

It is the first time since the mid-50s that Hedmark is not at the top in terms of number of moose felled, according to figures from Statistics Norway (SSB).

This is partly due to a reduction of moose in Hedmark as targeted reduction due to grazing damage to forests. Several animals that are taken by predators such as wolves and hunters in Hedmark have only met 70 percent of its quota, compared with 89 percent in Nord Trøndelag.

The decrease is 1% compared with the hunting year 2015/2016, and 22% from the peak year 1999/2000. The hunting season runs from April 1st to March 31st.

At the same time, there is a new record in deer hunting with 37,700 felled animals. There is an increase of 4,000 animals from the previous hunting year, according to the figures from Statistics Norway.

During the hunting season for 2016/2017 a felling quota was issued for 40,100 animals. This is a decline of just over 600 animals from the previous hunting year, and felling quota rate that ended at 77% overall.

There were 61,500 moose hunters registered and 46,400 people hunted deer in 206/2017.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today