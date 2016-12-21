Helgesen says no to wolf hunting

Climate and Environment Minister Vidar Helgesen will not give permission to shoot four wolf packs in Hedmark.

– The Legislation Department in the Ministry of Justice has concluded that there is no legal basis for the felling of the four relevant territory, says Climate and Environment Minister Vidar Helgesen to news agency NTB Tuesday.

The Ministry has therefore decided that it is not open for foul in the four wolf territories. The license quota is therefore being cut from 47 to the 15 wolves that already have permission to trap and apply individual wolves outside of the wolf zone.

– It has been very important for us to get legally clarifying the matter fully.

Therefore peer reviews of both the Climate and Environment Ministry of Agriculture and Food forwarded to the Law Department for review, expands Helgesen.

The Legislation Department determines that the draft Act and Berne Convention requires that the potential harm must be of a certain magnitude and severity that the felling of the wolf shall be permitted.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today