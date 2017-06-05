Helgesen wants global plastic volunteers

Climate Minister Vidar Helgesen will chair a UN meeting on plastic pollution in the ocean on Monday. Here at home, the Left -Liberals are fighting for more money for the same purpose.

Strong measures against plastic contamination and marine pollution are one of the main requirements of the Left in the negotiations for revised national budget. The climate minister acknowledges the need for cleanup along the coast.

“There is no doubt, but the government has deducted NOK 35 million for this purpose, and in the proposed revised national budget, we have increased the grant for marine efforts by 7 million,” said Helgesen.

Huge scope

On Monday he is present in New York, where he together with the Indonesian Minister of the Seas, is going to lead a UN-led meeting on plastic collection.

“In addition to climate change, this is the fastest growing environmental problem in the world. The extent is enormous, “says Helgesen.

The meeting in New York is part of a major oceanic conference. The countries will specifically discuss how the sustainability target for cleaner seas will be followed up. An international collective effort may be necessary, says Helgesen.

“The most important thing we can do is to encourage countries to sign up to their own obligations. For Norway’s part, this will be a NOK 100 million aid program towards marine deprivation in developing countries, “says Helgesen.

Norwegian measures

Helgesen is even in the process of a parliamentary report on Norwegian waste policy.

The government will give its answer to how Norway can reduce its own plastic waste.

– The statement will contain a separate plastic strategy. I cannot say about the content right now, but we have started work on measures to prevent fish and aquaculture suffer from microplastics from, among other things, carpets, artificial turf and textiles, “says Helgesen.

He was criticized for acting too late when the question was raised during Question Time in the Parliament in February. The fact that the parliamentary report on waste policy is not published until June means that it will not be debated before the election, “said the Parliament’s parliamentary chairman Marit Arnstad.

“In practice, the statement will be withdrawn three weeks after it is presented,” she said.

