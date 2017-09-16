Five arrested in Oslo MC club

Five arrested in Oslo after reports of shots being fired

The police seized weapons and drugs in a locale at Alnabru in Oslo. They deployed to the spot after notifications about shots being fired.

The police were activated just after midnight night before Saturday.

– There were reports of shots from the area around Alnabru, says police adviser in Oslo Police District, Nina Bakken, to NTB.

According to VG, this happened at a Motor Cycle club. Which leads to the belief that it involves Hell’s Angels

– There were five persons on the premisses, of both sexes. I can confirm that we have taken possession of weapons and drugs. We do not want to comment on the amount and type, as we don’t want to compromise the investigation.

We are still searching as the premises are so extensive, says Bakken to NRK.

It is unclear whether the shots were fired against a person, however nobody has been reported as being injured.

The five are currently being questioned by the police.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today