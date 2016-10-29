Henry Kissinger to Oslo

The former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (93) is coming to Oslo on Sunday to participate in a debate forum organized by the Nobel Institute.

Kissinger received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for his role in negotiating a ceasefire agreement during the Vietnam War, but never came to Oslo to collect the price.

On Sunday he will be in Oslo to discuss what the change of president in the United States will mean for peace and security in the world, stated the newspaper Dagbladet.

The Nobel Peace Prize Debate Forum in Oslo is organized by the Nobel Institute and the University of Oslo.

Kissinger received the award together with North Vietnam’s Foreign Minister Le Duc Tho, but this was controversial as the US Secretary of State also helped to escalate the war.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today