Hijab Still allowed at Blidensol

The Board at Blidensol nursing home in Stavanger makes a u-turn in the hijab case and will now allow employees to wear a hijab at work.

Board member Thomas Middelthon at the nursing home shows that both the Equality ombudsman and the Equality and Anti-Discrimination Tribunal have ruled that it is unlawful to deny employees to wear a hijab.

– Therefore, the battle lost. We do not intend to make more noise about this, we want prosperity and tranquillity of Blidensol says Middelthon to NRK.

Controversy over headgear use in the Blidensol nursing home in Stavanger has been ongoing since autumn 2016. The Board of Directors of the nursing home decreed a ban for their employees to wear a hijab at work, which led to the local authority dropping their operations agreement with the nursing home.

Director of Upbringing and Living Conditions in Stavanger, Per Haarr, says he is surprised that the board drops the case.

– Now we are opening up for a renewed dialogue with the nursing home, he said.

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today