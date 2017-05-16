Hillary Clinton launches new political movement

‘Onward Together’ is the former Presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton’s, new political movement, which will try to encourage people to become politically involved.

‘In recent months I have reflected, spent time with family, and yes, I have walked in the woods. More than ever, I think that citizens’ involvement is necessary for our democracy. I am so inspired by all those who stand up to organize and lead’, she wrote in a variety of Twitter messages.

‘We launched ‘Onward Together’ to encourage people to get involved, organize and even to stand quietly for elections’, according to Clinton.

She spoke of five groups that the new movement will support, among them ‘Indivisible’, a group of former congressional staff who provide advice on how people can get their representatives’ attention, and ‘The Color of Change’, which works for reforms to end discrimination against African Americans.

‘In some cases, we will provide direct, financial support to these organizations,’ said Clinton, who is known for her ability to raise money.

‘For others, we will help them to develop their work, and do what we can to help them to be heard by an increased audience, and expand their reach.’

Source: NTB scanpix / Norway Today