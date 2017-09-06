Historical good school elections for the Left Party

The left progresses with 0.9 percentage points from 2015 and moves up 7.4 percent of their best school elections ever.

Left leader Trine Skei Grande recalls what she describes as Norway’s best youth party.

“They are really on track for the future,” she said, pointing to school and climate as key mobilization issues for the party.

Young Left leader Tord Hustveit thinks the party’s new way of thinking hits many young people.

“We the young people are those who lose if we fail to turn Norway into a zero-emission society and ensure a sustainable welfare state,” said the youth leader.

Hustveit promises to work hard on Monday to “lift the Left forward to the election and secure a new blue-green government”.

The left received support from 6.5 percent in school elections in 2015 and 6.7 percent two years before.

