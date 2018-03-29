Hit and run involving 8-years-old

Hit and run accident involving 8-years-old in Drammen

The police wishes to talk to witnesses after an 8-year-old boy was hit by a car outside the Drammensbadet swimming pool on Thursday afternoon. A woman suspected of the hit and run drove of after the accident without providing her name.

– The 8-year-old was there with an uncle when the hit and run accident occurred. Uncle did not see the actual accident, but he came in contact with a female driver who was completely hysterical. We think she’s the one who hit the child, but she disappeared without leaving a name nor phonenumber, says André Kråkenes in the Southeastern Police District.

The boy has been taken to the emergency room with a suspected broken leg.

Police are looking for a black, older car, possibly a Toyota RAV. They are now asking people who witnessed the incident to approach them.

– According to uncle, there were several drivers who stopped, but none of them have contacted us, says Kråkenes.

He says the police are viewing the matter as being very serious.

– It is a punishable offence to drive away from a traffic accident, therefore this is something we view as being very serious.

No witnesses has stepped forward

They currently follow up on the information regarding the female driver who drove off.

– That’s the only clue we have at the moment. There are no witnesses who have stepped forward as of yet, says Kråkenes.

The police can currently not provide more detailed information regarding the course of events.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today