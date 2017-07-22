Hit girl with car and left her with life-threatening injuries

Oslo-man indicted – hit a girl with his car and left her with life-threatening injuries

A 39-year-old man acknowledges that he hit a 17-year-old girl in Skien in January and left her in helpless condition with life-threatening injuries.

The 39-year-old Oslo man left the place after hitting the girl and did not report himself. He was arrested a week later, when the police got track of him after having examined surveillance recordings from the area where the incident happened. Now the 39-year-old is charged with the matter, reports NRK.

– With regard to driving in Skien in January this year, he has acknowledged that he was driving the car that unfortunately hit this girl, says the defense lawyer for the man, Stian Mæland.

The collision took place at 7 am in the morning on Friday 27 January, when the 17-year-old girl walked along the road towards the school bus. Additionally, the man accused of having failed to help her after the collision and to have left her with life-threatening injuries. These two points are the most serious of the charges against the man, says prosecutor for the police, Kjell Ove Ljosåk.

