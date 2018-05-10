HM Queen Sonja graces Tønsberg Ribbon-Cutting

With a host of dignitaries in attendance and with solemn ceremony; Her Majesty Queen Sonja of The Royal House of Norway had pleasure to christen the new

police operations center in South-East Tønsberg yesterday, May 9th.

With warm winds lightly blowing under fair skies, a sizable crowd and a number of prominent guests, including Attorney General Tor-Aksel Busch, Police Director Reidar Humlegård and PST Chief Benedicte Bjørnland were honored to be in attendance for the royal event.

The formal ribbon-cutting ceremony witnessed a spry yet dignified Queen Sonja wield shears & part ribbon; royally heralding the center’s official grand-opening,and also officially marking the completion of the last of 12 restructured police operation centers envisioned after the law enforcement reforms of 3 years ago.

While enjoying Tønsberg, Her Majesty was humbly hosted by Police Chief Christine Fossen.

Tønsberg is generally regarded as the oldest town in Norway & has a population of about 40,000 souls.

© NTB Scanpix / #Norway Today