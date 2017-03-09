Høie says no to egg donation

Health Minister Bent Høie will not allow egg donation in Norway. He will also expose the Conservatives’ handling the case, according to VG.

– We should not consider egg donation at this congress, but spend any more time and discuss biotechnology issue slightly wider and perhaps into the work on a new program of principles.

If We allow egg donation then part of the female body become commodified, says Høie to VG.

The issue of egg donation will be debated at the Conservative Party annual convention on Friday.

Five regional level and the Young Conservatives have suggested that support for egg donation should enter the program, which a majority of the editorial board supports.

