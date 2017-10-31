Hollywood closes Preikestolen

Five mobile huts and two toilets will be set up at Preikestolen (Pulpit Rock) when the new ‘Mission Impossible’ movie is recorded.

Additionally, Forsand municipality has given permission for 30 helicopter landings daily in connection with the filming. On actual filming days, the Hollywood team have been granted 50 helicopter landings a day, reported Stavanger Aftenblad newspaper.

The helicopter can’t land on the plateau itself, but at a fixed location on the mountain.

‘This is to avoid destroying vegetation because of many landings’, it stated in the municipalities decision.

The filmmakers will also be allowed to set up twelve climbing handles in the rock wall on the south side of Preikestolen. Additionally, they can drill holes for six mounting bolts down a natural peak on the plateau.

The five mobile huts will be used to house actors and fore costume changes. Seven climbing brackets are completed modules that can be installed easily.

The scenes at Preikestolen were supposed to be filmed in September, but when Tom Cruise injured his foot in London, recording was postponed. The popular tourist destination will thus be completely closed from the 7th to 9th of November.

Stavanger Aftenblad reported that the plateau itself will be closed to tourists during the days it is rigged for filming, but it will be possible to go up on the shelf behind Preikestolen.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today