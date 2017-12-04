Holmenkollen in Finnish colours for the 100th anniversary

Holmenkollen will be illuminated in blue and white when Finland celebrates its 100th anniversary this following Wednesday.

Throughout the year, the country has been celebrating with various events in Finland, and around the world.

The celebration reaches its finale on December 6th, Finland’s Independence Day.

Famous buildings and landmarks will be lit in blue and white, including the Niagara Falls, and the Colosseum in Rome. Here at home, the national ski jump at Holmenkollen will be bathed in light.

‘We are very pleased that Holmenkollen is one of the famous places in the world where the 100th anniversary is marked with the Finnish colours,’ said Finland’s ambassador, Erik Lundberg.

‘All Finns recognise Holmenkollen, so it is fabulous that Finland’s 100th anniversary is to be marked here. Both are sporting nations, and honour their heroes with great dedication’, he said.

The Finns have a long history as participants in Holmenkollen events. Many people especially remember the giant of the sport, Juha Mieto, who fetched gold medals in the 1970s for several consecutive years, recalled Deputy Secretary General, Steinar Eidaker, of the Skiforeningen (Ski Association).

