Honour killings – the Supreme Court upheld convictions for triple murder in Pakistan

The Supreme Court has rejected the appeal in the so-called triple murder case in Pakistan. Verdicts of respectively 21 and 17 years in prison are confirmed.

The prosecutor, Guro Hansson Bull calls the verdict pioneering.

– It is the first time that Norwegians are convicted of having committed murder abroad on foreign citizens, she says to NRK.

The case revolves around a married couple who were sentenced to 21 years in prison for having ordered the killing of their son-in-law, his brother and father in Pakistan. When the verdict fell, the prosecutor said that it was an important signal concerning honour killings.

– This is a very important verdict. It gives a very strong signal that one can not be in Norway and book a murder elsewhere and believe that you will get away with it. It will not work; District Attorney Hansson Bull told NTB after the verdict was verified in the Court of Appeals in December of last year.

Commissioning Murder

The Triple murder happened in Pakistan in May of 2013. The couple’s son in law, his brother and father were all killed by several gunshots.

The Prosecutor believes that the Norwegian-Pakistani couple ordered the killings after their daughter had secretly married without their consent. The family are convicted of ordering the killings to restore family honour.

The couple were both sentenced to 21 years in prison by the Oslo District Court in 2015, while the man’s brother was sentenced to 17 years in prison as an accomplice. The Court of Appeals upheld the verdicts which now are final after the Supreme Court rejected the appeal.

Not mitigating

The Court emphasized that in the case is about three first degree murders, and that no provocation or other conditions from the victims side could be found to be mitigating.

In case you didn’t know – under Norwegian law – honour is irrelevant.

Source: dagbladet.no / Norway Today