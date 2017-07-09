Hottest day in Los Angeles since 1886

A heat wave has crossed southern California, giving truth to Albert Hammond’s hit single, ‘It Never Rains in Southern California’ . On Saturday there was a heat record in Los Angeles, and there have been a number of forest fires in the stat

According to the National Meteorological Institute, the temperature in the center of the city was measured at 98 degrees Fahrenheit or 36.7 degrees Celsius. The last record was 95 Fahrenheit, which according to the Associated Press News (AP) was set in 1886.

On Saturday, temperatures in Los Angeles reached 109 degrees Fahrenheit in the northwest San Fernando Valley suburb of Woodland Hills, surpassing the record set in 2006.

Meteorologists warn of even higher temperatures further away from the Pacific coast. Inland, it could reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit (43.3 degrees Celsius). Older people, children and people working outside have been warned that the heat could be life threatening.

In Phoenix, Arizona, temperatures of up to 118 degrees Fahrenheit (47.8 degrees Celsius) have been recorded in recent days.

Forest fires

While many in southern California flocked to the beaches because of the heat, thousands of firemen fought to gain control of 17 forest fires.

A forest fire in the Santa Barbara area spread to a three times larger area for over eight hours on Saturday, covering approximately 77 square kilometers (29.7 miles). A strong wind, combined with a drought ensured that the flames spread quickly, and almost 300 homes were evacuated.

A fire in Sierra Nevada, north of Sacramento, transformed ten buildings to piles of ash, reported AFP news agency. Five residents and a firefighter were slightly injured. Only a small percentage of the flames have been brought under control, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

© NTB Scanpix / Norway Today