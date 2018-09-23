Hottest summer in Europe ever according to American figures

This summer was the warmest since measurements began in most parts of Europe, the US federal agency for oceanic and atmospheric research (NOAA) stated. NOAA’s measurements started in 1910.

Until this year, the warmest summer the agency had registered in Europe was in 2003. The summer this year beat the record by a margin of 0.26 degrees Celsius.

The temperature in the three summer months were more than 2 degrees above the continental average for the first time.

NOAA also measured record high temperatures outside of Europe.

In South Korea, this summer was the warmest since 1973.

This summer’s temperatures were not the hottest globally but were on the top five list according to NOAA’s website.

